Route 65 Curb Ramp Construction Begins Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Sewickley, Glen Osbourne, Haysville, and Glenfield boroughs, Allegheny County, will occur Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Route 65 between Walnut Street in Sewickley Borough and the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for ADA curb ramp construction.

