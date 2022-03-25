I-95 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia, Montgomery Counties

03/25/2022 King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Monday, March 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Interstate 76/Walt Whitman Bridge and the Columbus Boulevard interchanges in Philadelphia;

Monday, March 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Cottman Avenue and the Academy Road interchanges in Philadelphia;

Tuesday, March 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the westbound Interstate 76 ramp to U.S. 422 in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County;

Tuesday, March 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 between the U.S. 422 and the I-76 interchanges in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County;

Tuesday March 29, and Wednesday, March 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the I-76/Valley Forge and the Route 611 (Broad Street) interchanges in Philadelphia;

Tuesday, March 29, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the I-76 and the Wissahickon Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia;

Tuesday, March 29, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the Fox Street and the Ridge Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia;

Wednesday, March 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the Route 611 (Broad Street) and the Wingohocken Street interchanges in Philadelphia;

Thursday, March 31, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, a left lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 at the Interstate 676 Interchange in Philadelphia;

Thursday, March 31, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the eastbound I-676 ramp to southbound I-95 in Philadelphia;

Thursday, March 31, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the Columbus Boulevard on ramp to northbound I-95 in Philadelphia;

Thursday, March 31, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on westbound I-76 at the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Interchange in Philadelphia; and

Friday, April 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a periodic right lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Cheltenham Avenue between Broad Street and 70th Street in Philadelphia. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799 # # #