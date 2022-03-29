ActiGraph Joins Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance
ActiGraph further solidifies its reputation as an innovator in clinical trials by joining an organization aimed to make research participation accessible to all
ActiGraph's priorities are well aligned with the DTRA's initiatives to define and promote best practices for technology and data strategy.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiGraph, a leading provider of wearable technology-enabled scientific solutions for clinical trials and academic research, has joined the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA).
— Jeremy Wyatt, ActiGraph Chief Executive Officer
By enabling collaboration between stakeholders, the DTRA accelerates the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research.
"Now is the time to share ideas and insights that will chart the future course of clinical trials, accelerating drug development and saving lives – and by taking part in the DTRA, ActiGraph is joining the many entities that are contributing to this mission,” said Craig Lipset, DTRA co-Chair. “We have a responsibility to advance the health of people with unmet medical needs, and by convening stakeholders, we can remove remaining barriers to adoption and impact patients today.”
ActiGraph has laid the groundwork for successful DCTs for over 20 years with patient-centric technology and scientific services that target the complexities of this trial format. The company’s remote monitoring ecosystem collects real-world data passively and continuously in the participant’s natural environment, without the need for in-person visits to the study site.
“The team at ActiGraph has had the pleasure of working closely with members of the DTRA for some time now, as our priorities are well aligned with their initiatives to define and promote best practices for technology and data strategy. It seems natural for us to finally be establishing an official partnership, which I see as an opportunity to further identify and remove barriers to DCT implementation,” says Jeremy Wyatt, ActiGraph Chief Executive Officer.
About the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance
The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods..
About ActiGraph
Founded in 2004, ActiGraph is a leading wearable technology partner within the pharmaceutical and academic life science research industries. ActiGraph’s biosensor solutions have been deployed in hundreds of industry-sponsored clinical drug trials and continue to pave the way for real-world remote monitoring within this complex and highly regulated space. With well over 2,000 clients in more than 100 countries, and referenced in approximately 20,000 peer-reviewed articles, ActiGraph has earned its reputation as the “Gold Standard” in objective activity measurement.
Genevieve Baley
ActiGraph
communications@theactigraph.com