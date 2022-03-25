Maine DOE Update – March 25, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The April Enrollment Certification report opens on April 1 with a certification due date of April 15th. The Maine Department of Education’s Data Team will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday April 5th at 10am to go over the April Enrollment Details report and the April Enrollment Certification report. | More

News & Updates

Education Commissioner Pender Makin visited Katahdin Elementary School this week to meet with students and staff and experience the growing outdoor learning opportunities at the school. | More

As part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Congress set aside $2.75 billion of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to provide emergency assistance to students and teachers in non-public schools, as defined below, through the ARP Emergency Assistance to Non-public Schools (EANS) program. The purpose of the ARP EANS program is to provide services or assistance to non-public schools that enroll a significant percentage of students from low-income families and are most impacted by COVID. | More

MLTI is launching an End of Year Expo event to celebrate educators! The End of Year Expo is a chance for MLTI educators to share the awesome work that they do to support the use of technology in teaching and learning. | More

Introducing the winner of the MLTI t-shirt design contest, Penny Graham, a 7th grade student at Waterville Junior High School! The 2022 MLTI t-shirt design competition was open to all MLTI 7th and 8th grade students to submit their talented digital designs. | More

The RSU 12 Palermo Panthers and RSU 54 Team Son-day squared off in the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) first regional Farm to School Cook-off on March 23rd. The competition was held at the Westbrook Regional Vocational Center and is the first of three regional competitions that will take place this month, sponsored by the DOE’s Child Nutrition Office. | More

The Maine Department of Education, Maine Department of Health and Human Services, and Avel eCare have partnered to deliver telehealth nursing services to school districts throughout the state, enabling access to nursing services in communities that are struggling with staffing and workload pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide school nursing shortage. | More

Maine Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is a statewide effort designed to help school teams form a proactive, schoolwide, systems approach to improving social and academic competence for all students. Schools in Maine are engaging the implementation of PBIS through a variety of training and coaching opportunities offered by the Maine Department of Education in strong partnership with the University of Maine System. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is preparing to launch the Multilingual Education Task Force (METF), an initiative to support the development of bilingual programs in Maine schools. | More

The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) is hosting a Major & Career Exploration Webinar Series for high school students interested in Early College. The series will take place each Wednesday during the month of April from 6-7 PM on Zoom. | More

On Wednesday, March 23, at 1pm, the EPA will host the first informational webinar on the 2022 Clean School Bus Program. | More

Maine DOE team member Jennifer Hopkins is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Jennifer. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will offer a new Conducting K-12 Site Assessments With SITE ASSESS training session on April 5. This dynamic and interactive 2.5-hour training is designed to assist school districts and schools with conducting site assessments and using SITE ASSESS, the REMS TA Center’s free and secure mobile app that allows personnel to walk around a building and grounds, and examine their safety, security, accessibility, and emergency preparedness. This Virtual Training by Request (VTBR) opportunity is being offered in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools (OSSS). | More

MLearn important Federal guidance on school emergency management planning through a new 2.5 hour training on April 12. This Virtual Training by Request (VTBR) opportunity is being offered by the Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center, on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools (OSSS). | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

Child Nutrition Research and Outreach VISTA – Ending Hunger Corps, Maine Dept of Education Child Nutrition