Next Day Access Central Vancouver, New Franchise Location
Next Day Access Central Vancouver, British Columbia Opens to Bring Accessibility and Mobility Solutions to Local Communities
Next Day Access is one of the leading players in the accessibility industry, and we are proud to build a business on an established foundation.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in the Vancouver area, the third international development of the company. Next Day Access Central Vancouver franchise, provider of residential and commercial accessibility and mobility products, is owned by Navreet Pal Singh and Gurpreet Singh.
Business partners, Navreet and Gurpreet, bring years of experience in the retail business. Prior to Next Day Access, Navreet used his mechanical engineering background as a sales professional, handling projects for pre-engineered buildings, HILTI tools, anchor sales, and greenhouse structures. Gurpreet is an entrepreneur and owns multiple gas stations in the Greater Toronto Area.
Both Navreet and Gurpreet strive to offer individuals and families in their local communities a wide range of the Next Day Access product line to address accessibility and mobility concerns.
"Joining hands with them as their franchisee will enable us to serve this need-based market more efficiently. We are excited and committed to reaching more individuals in need of mobility and accessibility solutions," said Navreet.
Next Day Access Central Vancouver will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages across Vancouver and surrounding areas.
