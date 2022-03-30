Network Connex Bolsters Footprint in Columbus, OH
Network Connex Meets Accelerating Demand for Secure, Reliable, End-to-End Network InfrastructureCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Connex, a trusted leader in providing optimized, turnkey network design and deployment solutions, announced it is expanding its footprint in Columbus, OH in answer to the increasing demand for high-level, high-quality network infrastructure. While Northern Virginia, Northern California, NJ/NY, Dallas and Chicago continue to dominate the U.S. data center market, Columbus is an emerging hub with major hyperscale operators such as Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Meta (formerly Facebook) developing and expanding data centers in the area.
“We listened to our customers who are looking for the continuity of the quality service we provide them, and the time is right for establishing a stronger foothold in the Columbus market. This strategic move strengthens our ability to partner with our existing base of Wireless, Network Service Providers, and Data Center clients and also develop new relationships with other companies who see the value in having a presence in this great market. We are focused on helping them drive their digital transformation forward through enhanced network capabilities and transformative technologies,” said Greg Spraetz, CRO of Network Connex. “With an existing and established presence in Columbus, we offer the value and trust that comes with working with a single local provider who has a demonstrated track record of seamless support, solution innovation, and best-in-class network capabilities.”
Columbus stands as one of the fastest-growing data center markets in the country due to a number of factors including:
• Being located in the Golden Triangle – a geographic area between DC, NY, and Chicago with the highest concentration of data in the world.
• The low probability of natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornados, floods, wildfires, or earthquakes.
• Offering ultra-low latency network performance for higher volume digital transactions, streaming, cloud, and content access, while providing near-real-time access to ever-changing data and rapid disaster recovery.
• The market’s pro-business environment with favorable tax credits.
“We are fully committed to being the provider of choice for tier one players in the Columbus region. By having a presence in Columbus since 2017, we have intimate knowledge of the marketplace, a deep understanding of the full spectrum of infrastructure technologies -- and a proven reputation for our world-class customer experience and safety,” said Chris Larocca, CEO, Network Connex.
Network Connex has a local and regional presence throughout the US, with major hubs including NYC, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, DC/VA Metro, Denver, Phoenix, and Southern California. In addition to the 25 office locations, Network Connex has traveling teams with coverage throughout the U.S. and globally.
About Network Connex
Network Connex, a trusted leader in communications infrastructure, provides best-in-class mission-critical network design and deployment solutions. Our customers are the most sophisticated data center operators, hyperscale cloud companies, wireless and network service providers, utilities, cable MSOs, and Fortune 500 enterprises, in the U.S. and globally.
As a turnkey, all-in-one solutions provider, Network Connex offers a robust portfolio of services that makes us uniquely qualified to deliver excellent end results. Our services include design and engineering; wireless and fiber construction; fiber placement, testing, and acceptance; construction management; and integration.
Network Connex customers gain a sustainable competitive advantage from a reliable, optimized network infrastructure that is positioned for rapid response and future growth – all while adhering to the highest-level safety and data security standards. Connect with us at www.networkconnex.com.
