Public Notice for Comments on the NC Application for Grant Award Under Part B of the IDEA

Raleigh, NC

Mar 25, 2022

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is making available its annual State Application for receiving grant award under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) as amended in 2004. The proposed application will be available for public review March 24, 2022 – May 25, 2022. Comments will be accepted March 24, 2022 – April 25, 2022.

A copy of the State Application will be available on the NCDPI website at: https://www.dpi.nc.gov/districts-schools/classroom-resources/exceptional-children-division under Hot Topics. Also, each Public School Unit will receive a copy of the State Application for public review. Interested citizens may submit comments via e-mail to IDEAGrant@dpi.nc.gov or mail to: NCDPI, Exceptional Children Division, ATTN: Matt Hoskins or Nicole Sinclair/ 6356 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-6356.