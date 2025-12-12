NCDPI, NCSBE General Counsel Allison Schafer to Retire

The North Carolina State Board of Education (SBE) and North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green today announced the upcoming retirement of Allison Schafer, general counsel to both the Board and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI). Schafer will conclude her distinguished service on January 31, 2026, after more than 40 years dedicated to North Carolina’s public schools and five years in the dual general counsel role.

“Allison Schafer has been a steady, trusted and wise legal voice for the State Board of Education, the Department of Public Instruction and the entire public school community,” State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis said. “Her deep commitment to students, educators and lawful governance has strengthened North Carolina’s education system for decades. We are profoundly grateful for her service.”

Green echoed his appreciation for Schafer’s passion and dedication throughout her career.

“Allison brings extraordinary professionalism, integrity and clarity to every matter before her,” Green said. “Her expertise and passionate leadership have been invaluable as NCDPI and the State Board work toward our shared vision of achieving educational excellence. We thank her for her remarkable contributions to North Carolina’s public schools.”

Schafer reflected on her retirement.

“It has been an honor to serve as the general counsel of the SBE and NCDPI for the last five years,” Schafer said. “I have had the privilege of working with school districts, school boards, public school employees, State Board members and NCDPI staff for the last 40 years. It is time for me to step down and spend more time with family and friends, and pursue other interests.”

The SBE and Green also announced the appointment of Tiffany Lucas as the next general counsel, effective February 1, 2026.

Lucas, a familiar and respected figure within the agency, previously served for a decade at the North Carolina Department of Justice (NCDOJ), including as an assistant attorney general assigned to represent the SBE and NCDPI. In this role, she advised the board, supported NCDPI leadership and represented the state in significant litigation and policy matters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tiffany Lucas back,” Davis said. “She is an exceptionally skilled attorney with a deep understanding of the legal, operational and policy landscape facing our schools. Her experience and judgment make her an outstanding choice to serve as general counsel.”

Lucas brings 25 years of legal experience to the role. Her career began in Atlanta, where she practiced with the nationally recognized law firms Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Alston & Bird, followed by service with the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. She returned to North Carolina in 2011 to join the NCDOJ. In 2021, she was promoted to deputy general counsel at the NCDOJ and in January 2025 she began her current position serving as chief deputy general counsel for Governor Josh Stein.

“Tiffany’s commitment to public service and her extensive experience in education law, state government and complex litigation will serve North Carolina well,” Green said. “She steps into this position with the trust and confidence of both the board and the agency.”

A native of North Carolina, Lucas earned her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her law degree from Harvard University.