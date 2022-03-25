LOLO at GRAND GALVEZ HOTEL- New Luxury Resort Boutique to Open in Peacock Alley

Boutique to Open in Peacock Alley Offers Beautiful Swimwear, Caftans, Beach Hats, Children Wear & Gifts Lolo front window overlooks Peacock Alley at Grand Galvez Rendering with children’s wear from Lolo Luxury Resort Boutique

Beautiful Swimwear, Caftans, Beach Hats, Children Wear & Gifts Along With a Special Selection of Bridal and Bridesmaids Items

The idea for Lolo is from the resorts we’ve visited worldwide, including the original shop by Coco Chanel in Deauville. In homage to her, we did a ‘play’ on CoCo tied with my childhood name ‘Lolo’.” — Lorenda Wyant, designer, Lolo

GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Galvez, has announced exciting plans and beautiful renderings for Lolo, the new luxury resort boutique, which will be located in Peacock Alley of the iconic renowned beachside resort hotel and spa on Galveston Island. The opening is scheduled for mid-summer 2022.

Lorenda Wyant, an interior designer who is collaborating with her husband, Mark Wyant on the renovations at Grand Galvez, has designed Lolo and is handling the merchandise selection. She has been involved in the retail business for many years, overseeing the boutiques at all of the hotels developed by her husband.

The carefully curated Lolo merchandise will reflect the luxurious renovations taking place at the hotel. The “new” Grand Galvez will offer a feeling of luxury and sophistication with an emphasis on stylish changes, focusing on an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Gatsby era. The hotel’s refreshing renovations and creative design touches will intuitively meet the needs of every guest. (A detailed release on the renovations is included in the Dropbox.)

The Lolo design and merchandise color palette of the 500 square foot store and merchandise will be light, bright and colorful with whimsical touches of pinks, blues and vivid prints, all complementing the seaside location of the Grand Galvez.

“The inspiration for Lolo comes from many beach resorts and hotels we have visited around the world, including the original bathing suit and hat shop opened by Coco Chanel in the beachside resort of Deauville. I have always loved the history of fashion and seeing Coco’s first retail store was so memorable that when it came to naming the Grand Galvez beach resort boutique, Mark and I wanted to pay homage to her. With a ‘play’ on her name, we decided to use my childhood name ‘Lolo’ for the boutique’s branding,” said Lorenda Wyant.

Some of the chic clothing lines will include colorful caftans by Powder; swimwear, caftans and hats by Maaji; robes by Frette; baby clothes and swimwear by RuffleButts for babies and RuggedButts for boys; men’s swim trunks and shirts and Azul Siete; and sun protection lotions and oils by Hampton Sun. A signature lavender-based scent for Grand Galvez has been created by Dallas-based. Niven Morgan and his personal-care products and hand-poured candles will be available at Lolo. (Select merchandise images are in Dropbox.)

With its renowned history and exquisite setting, Grand Galvez is the site of hundreds of weddings each year. Mrs. Wyant has also selected beautiful bridal accessories from the “To Have and To Hold Collection” from Shiraleah, designed for bachelorette parties, bridal showers and gifts.

“We know many guests at Grand Galvez want to take with them a memory of their visit and we have created a selection of Grand Galvez-branded polo shirts and hats that will be for sale at Lolo,” said Lorenda Wyant.

BACKGROUND:

The Grand Galvez, a 220-room resort hotel and spa, is a historic landmark property in Galveston, TX. Grand Galvez will be part of the Marriott Autograph Collection and has welcomed guests worldwide for more than 100 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast and is renowned as one of the finest Galveston hotels on the beach. Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations, which will embody the hotel’s beautiful architectural design while, at the same time, introducing an upgraded luxury and energy.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Mr. Wyant is an established hotel owner and developer in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina. The purchase of the Hotel Galvez, now the Grand Galvez, will mark the third property Mr. Wyant has developed in Galveston. In 1999, he built the Holiday Inn Express at 1st and Seawall and then sold it in 2005. He developed the Holiday Inn Sunspree Resort in 2004, where the noted Capt. Jack’s once stood. In 2014, he sold it and created The Saint Hotel brand with award-winning properties in New Orleans, Key West and Charleston. In 2021, he sold The Saint Hotel New Orleans and The Saint Hotel Charleston. Mr. Wyant continues to own and operate The Saint Hotel Key West, a Marriott Autograph Collection property.

A history lover, Mr. Wyant strategically selects development properties that are in key US cities known for their history and excellent leisure, business and entertainment experiences. In every location, his primary goal is to embody and respect the city's legacy, charm, and history.

###

Dropbox images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8742qvaebulu1c6/AAC6gGZyZUESjOkrWkkBT4UWa?dl=0