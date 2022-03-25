U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Chester, Bucks, and Montgomery Counties

03/25/2022

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) is among several state highways in Chester, Bucks, and Montgomery counties restricted for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, March 28, though Friday, April 1, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Route 52 (Kennett Pike) and the Delaware County line in Kennett and Pennsbury townships, Chester County, for milling and paving operations;

Sunday, March 27, through Thursday, March 31, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on High Street between Evergreen Road and Pleasant View Road in Lower Pottsgrove and Limerick townships, Montgomery County for milling operations; and

Monday, March 28, through late April, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Bethlehem Pike between (Route 563) Ridge Road and Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County, for milling and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

