Squirrel Hill Tunnel Electrical Maintenance Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday nights, March 28-31.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel as needed from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Work in the outbound (eastbound) direction will not begin until two after the end of any Penguin home game.

PennDOT crews will conduct electrical maintenance work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #