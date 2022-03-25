Veterans Parade New Board Members Kim Cobb, Ryan Taylor, Martin Blanchard, Kevin Eubanks, Murphy Johnston Lindsay King

Held Armed Forces Day each May in Corsicana, Texas

The Texas Veterans Parade announces the election of six new board members. Veterans Parade to be held on Armed Forces Day Corsicana, Texas on May 21. 2022.

Kim Cobb, Coach Ryan Taylor, Martin Blanchard, Kevin Eubanks, Murphy Johnston and Lindsay King are winners and patriots. I am pleased to be an advisor to this Veterans Parade in Corsicana, Texas.” — Donald Ballard, MOH recipient, Vietnam

CORSICANA, TX, USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- he Texas Veterans Parade announces the election of six new board members as it moves forward to a successful Veterans Parade on Armed Forces Day on the historic brick streets of Corsicana, Texas on May 21. 2022.

Afghanistan Medal of Honor holder William Swenson will be the Grand Marshall of the Texas Veterans Parade. He will be honored by detachments from military bases in Texas and Oklahoma including Sheppard Air Force Base commanded by Brigadier General Lyle Drew, and the Houston Coast Guard Air Station headed up by Commander Ryan Matson.

New members of the Parade board include Ms. Kim Cobb, a Senior Partner and Managing Director at Little GG Capital Family in Corsicana. She was the Chief Financial Officer of Corsicana Bedding, the largest manufacture of mattresses in the country before it was sold in 2015.

Coach Ryan Taylor is the newly hired head football coach at Navarro College. Coach Taylor comes to Navarro with ten years of coaching experience in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC), after serving the last two seasons as head coach at Cisco College where he won championships.

Martin Blanchard will serve as the Treasure and webmaster for the Texas Veterans Parade. He is a retired senior business executive. He said " Our Veterans ensure the safety of our citizens, our way of life and our very democracy. I am honored to contribute to our organizations mission of recognizing and celebrating Texas Veterans from every war and conflict. “

A 1986 graduate of Corsicana High School, Kevin Eubanks was a Mustang in the United State Army. A Mustang is a commissioned officer who began their career as an enlisted service member. He rose to the rank of Major before retiring and returning to his native Corsicana. Parade co-founder Bill McNutt said “Kevin was a logistics officer in the Army. He and his fellow Veteran and board member Billy Richards will make a great team to flawlessly handle the parade logistics. “

Murphy Johnston is a graduate of Southern Methodist University. He is a senior executive with Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions. He has been with the company more than 30 years. During his time at SMU he was in charge of Peruna, the SMU Mustang pony mascot.

Lindsay King opened his business in Corsicana 19 years ago, King Realty. He is a past President of the Corsicana Rotary Club that is presenting the 2022 Parade. Lindsay has many veterans in his family tree, and looks forward to making the 2022 parade a great success.

Liz Brown, the Parade CEO said “Lindsay is a doer and achiever who will help us sell a lot of tickets to our Medal of Honor event at the Palace Theater on Friday night May 20, 2022. There are only 66 living Medal of Honor recipients and only a handful that are younger than 70. We are lucky to have one of the youngest Medal of Honor recipients with us to discuss his famous battle in Afghanistan, that evening at the Palace. The tickets includes heavy Hors d'oeuvres, wine, and beer. Also on the program are some terrific entertainers and the choir from the First Baptist Church in Corsicana.

The Battle of Ganjgal saw Capt. Will Swenson's friend and fellow warrior Dakota Meyer also receive the Medal of Honor. The parade will also honor two Corsicana and Navarro County heroes, Candelario “Spider” Garcia, 2014 Medal of Honor recipient, and the namesake of county, Jose Antonio Navarro, who signed both the Texas Declaration of Independence and the Texas Constitution. Many members of the Navarro family will attend the Parade.

A Texas Veterans Parade in Corsicana is not new. This parade is the reestablishment of a tradition that goes back more than 100 years. The World War I Armistice parade in 1918 and 1945 World War II Victory Parade and Rodeo drew thousands of Texans to Corsicana’s famous downtown, located one hour south of Dallas, Texas.

The 2022 Parade will start at 10am at the Gold Star War Monument located on the Navarro County House lawn in Corsicana, Texas. It will lead off with an honor guard, and the world famous Navarro College Cheerleaders of Netflix fame.

Parade CEO Elizabeth Green Brown said “We need patriots with horses, antique cars and motorcycles to join detachments of soldiers from military bases from Texas and Oklahoma. Please call 214 537 9311 to be included."

The parade will start at ten AM on Saturday May 21, at the Navarro County Courthouse in Corsicana, Texas. The Medal of Honor Program at the historic Palace Theater in Corsicana starts at 5:30pm on Friday night May 20, 2021.



