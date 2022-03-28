North Bay Regional Health Centre Launches SeamlessMD to Deliver Digital Care Journeys
The hospital is leveraging Digital Patient Engagement technology to remotely monitor patients from the convenience of their homes
SeamlessMD provides a very user-friendly platform that allows us to effectively guide and monitor our patients to ensure they remain on-track to recovery.”NORTH BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Bay Regional Health Centre (NBRHC) today announced the launch of SeamlessMD, a Digital Patient Engagement platform that has been widely adopted across North America by leading health systems to enhance the delivery of digital care. NBRHC is joining many other healthcare organizations participating in Ontario Health’s ongoing initiative to leverage digital health solutions to mitigate the COVID-19 surgical backlog and provide more proactive, convenient care for patients going forward. The hospital has rolled out SeamlessMD to digitally support patients undergoing hip, knee, colorectal and hysterectomy surgery programs to start.
— Dr. Neva Fantham-Tremblay, Medical Director of Surgery for Obstetrics
With SeamlessMD, patients undergoing surgery at NBRHC are guided from pre-surgical preparation through post-surgical recovery via personalized education, progress-tracking, and post-op symptom monitoring using their own device (e.g. smartphone, tablet, computer). After surgery while recovering at home, patients can access education and self-report data such as pain scores, symptoms, range-of-motion, and share photos of their wounds through the platform remotely. Meanwhile, providers can monitor patients on dashboards and receive alerts for serious concerns, allowing for faster intervention from the care team if necessary.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of remote patient engagement and monitoring solutions going forward,” says Dr. Neva Fantham-Tremblay, Medical Director of Surgery & Head of Service for Obstetrics. “SeamlessMD provides a very user-friendly platform that allows us to effectively guide and monitor our patients to ensure they remain on-track to recovery.”
SeamlessMD provides an expert-approved educational library, and gives patients virtual access to information remotely while also automating recommendations based on patient input, facilitating effective patient self-management from home. On SeamlessMD, one patient shared: “I really appreciated the information available to me prior to my procedure and post-op. Easy to navigate and easy getting into the habit of looking at the site every day.”
“SeamlessMD has been a terrific partner in helping us deliver our hospital’s strategy to provide a cutting edge, digital experience throughout the patient journey to ultimately reduce ED visits, hospital length of stay, and readmission rates,” shares Chantal Gagne, Director of Surgery and Inpatient Services at NBRHC.
“We are excited to collaborate with North Bay Regional Health Centre, a healthcare system providing outstanding leadership in health care innovation,” shares Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO at SeamlessMD. “SeamlessMD will continue to support the organization as they continue to keep patients top-of-mind, as they expand their delivery of digital care journeys from hip and knee to colorectal and hysterectomy.”
About North Bay Regional Health Centre
The North Bay Regional Health Centre (NBRHC) is a unique health care organization that provides acute care for North Bay and area, is the district referral centre for the Region and is the specialized mental health provider for Northeastern Ontario.
About SeamlessMD
SeamlessMD provides the #1 digital patient engagement platform used by hospitals and health systems to elevate the patient experience, improve outcomes and lower costs. Patients access digital care plans on their smartphones, tablets or computers and are guided through their health conditions or treatments via reminders, education and progress tracking. Providers receive alerts, monitor patients and access analytics to deliver better care. SeamlessMD is directly integrated with Epic and Cerner. Health systems such as Trillium Health Partners, William Osler Health System and Sunnybrook use SeamlessMD to improve patient satisfaction while reducing hospital length of stay, readmissions, and costs.
For more information and to see SeamlessMD in action, please visit: www.seamless.md
Alan Sardana
SeamlessMD
+64 7-484 0605
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn