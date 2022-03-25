Former Laurelton School in Brick Township to Auction on April 27th
2 Acre Redevelopment Site on Rt. 88 – Zoning allows for Medical Facility or Microbrewery
The high visibility location makes this property very attractive for a commercial business.”BRICK, NJ, USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the sale of the former Laurelton School Site at 1811 Route 88 in Brick Township, Ocean County, New Jersey. This property is being sold by order of the Brick Township Board of Education in an online only Auction concluding Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
— Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
The 9,132+/- square foot structure and 2+/- acre site, first opened as the Laurelton School in 1934, is ready to be redeveloped. The property has approximately 187 feet of frontage on Route 88 with an average daily traffic of over 21,000+/- vehicles and is conveniently located near the confluence of Routes 70 and 88. The site is also one mile to Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center. The B-3 Highway Development Zone designation allows for long and short-term care medical facilities, offices, retail, restaurant, microbrewery, distribution and more. Municipal water, sewer, telephone, electric and natural gas are all available to the site.
“The high visibility location makes this property very attractive for a commercial business.” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer and Executive Vice President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Several engineers have suggested to knock it down for a larger project, others suggest that the building has a great floorplan and is ideal for an adaptive reuse.”
Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6th and Wednesday, April 13th. The Online Auction will conclude on Wednesday, April 27th at 11:00 a.m. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
