Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,153 in the last 365 days.

Former Laurelton School in Brick Township to Auction on April 27th

Former Laurelton School

2+/- Acres for Redevelopment

9,132+/-SF 1-Story Building

2 Acre Redevelopment Site on Rt. 88 – Zoning allows for Medical Facility or Microbrewery

The high visibility location makes this property very attractive for a commercial business.”
— Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
BRICK, NJ, USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the sale of the former Laurelton School Site at 1811 Route 88 in Brick Township, Ocean County, New Jersey. This property is being sold by order of the Brick Township Board of Education in an online only Auction concluding Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.

The 9,132+/- square foot structure and 2+/- acre site, first opened as the Laurelton School in 1934, is ready to be redeveloped. The property has approximately 187 feet of frontage on Route 88 with an average daily traffic of over 21,000+/- vehicles and is conveniently located near the confluence of Routes 70 and 88. The site is also one mile to Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center. The B-3 Highway Development Zone designation allows for long and short-term care medical facilities, offices, retail, restaurant, microbrewery, distribution and more. Municipal water, sewer, telephone, electric and natural gas are all available to the site.

“The high visibility location makes this property very attractive for a commercial business.” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer and Executive Vice President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Several engineers have suggested to knock it down for a larger project, others suggest that the building has a great floorplan and is ideal for an adaptive reuse.”

Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6th and Wednesday, April 13th. The Online Auction will conclude on Wednesday, April 27th at 11:00 a.m. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.

Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.

Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
+1 908-735-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Former Laurelton School in Brick Township to Auction on April 27th

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.