Reliance Finishing Celebrates One Year Under New Ownership
April of 2022 marks one year since Reliance Finishing Co. was purchased by new owner, Patrick Cell.
I am honored and humbled to be in a position to continue a family legacy for another generation here at Reliance Finishing”GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April of 2021, Reliance Finishing Co. was purchased by current company president, Patrick Cell. Cell’s first anniversary as company owner is fast approaching, and Reliance Finishing is celebrating a year of smooth transitions and continued growth.
— Patrick Cell
Reliance Finishing Co. is a Michigan-based business that specializes in providing and applying liquid coating, plastisol coating, and powder coating in Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas.
Reliance Finishing Co. has been a family owned and operated business since its founding in 1954. Cell, who purchased the company from his father-in-law, is keeping the family legacy alive as a fourth generation Reliance owner.
“I am honored and humbled to be in a position to continue a family legacy for another generation here at Reliance Finishing,” said Cell.
For nearly seven decades, Reliance Finishing Co. has been committed to meeting and exceeding customer expectations. During this time, the production finishing industry has undergone many changes, and Reliance Finishing Co. has continued to grow and adapt in order to best serve their clientele.
Thanks to decades of accumulated experience and expertise and a deep dedication to research and development, Reliance Finishing Co. has cultivated long-standing business relationships with customers in a multitude of industries.
Reliance Finishing Co. provides liquid, plastisol, and powder coating services for the automotive industry, the medical industry, the appliance industry, the gaming and leisure industry, and the office furniture industry, to name a few.
Under the leadership of Patrick Cell, Reliance Finishing Co. plans to keep nurturing existing client relationships while continuing to pursue company-wide growth through constant advancement within the field of production finishing and a strong commitment to stellar customer service.
