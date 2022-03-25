Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,153 in the last 365 days.

Reliance Finishing Celebrates One Year Under New Ownership

April of 2022 marks one year since Reliance Finishing Co. was purchased by new owner, Patrick Cell.

I am honored and humbled to be in a position to continue a family legacy for another generation here at Reliance Finishing”
— Patrick Cell
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April of 2021, Reliance Finishing Co. was purchased by current company president, Patrick Cell. Cell’s first anniversary as company owner is fast approaching, and Reliance Finishing is celebrating a year of smooth transitions and continued growth.

Reliance Finishing Co. is a Michigan-based business that specializes in providing and applying liquid coating, plastisol coating, and powder coating in Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas.

Reliance Finishing Co. has been a family owned and operated business since its founding in 1954. Cell, who purchased the company from his father-in-law, is keeping the family legacy alive as a fourth generation Reliance owner.

“I am honored and humbled to be in a position to continue a family legacy for another generation here at Reliance Finishing,” said Cell.

For nearly seven decades, Reliance Finishing Co. has been committed to meeting and exceeding customer expectations. During this time, the production finishing industry has undergone many changes, and Reliance Finishing Co. has continued to grow and adapt in order to best serve their clientele.

Thanks to decades of accumulated experience and expertise and a deep dedication to research and development, Reliance Finishing Co. has cultivated long-standing business relationships with customers in a multitude of industries.

Reliance Finishing Co. provides liquid, plastisol, and powder coating services for the automotive industry, the medical industry, the appliance industry, the gaming and leisure industry, and the office furniture industry, to name a few.

Under the leadership of Patrick Cell, Reliance Finishing Co. plans to keep nurturing existing client relationships while continuing to pursue company-wide growth through constant advancement within the field of production finishing and a strong commitment to stellar customer service.

Patrick Cell
Reliance Finishing Co.
+1 (616) 345-5258
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Reliance Finishing Celebrates One Year Under New Ownership

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.