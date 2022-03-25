PennDOT Reopens Barnsley Road Culvert in East Nottingham Township

King of Prussia, PA – Barnsley Road has reopened between Media Road and Herrs Mill Road in East Nottingham Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today, following the replacement of the culvert carrying Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek.

The new box culvert, which replaced the original structure built in 1930, carries an average of 2,322 vehicles daily.

This work is one of seven structures in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County;

Richlandtown Pike over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County;

U.S. 1 and I-295 Interchange ramps; and

Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Township, Bucks County.

Other structures scheduled for replacement/rehabilitation include the following:

5th Street over Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County; and

Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed winter 2024.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

