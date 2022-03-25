Routes 11/487 Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project Update

​Montoursville, PA – Construction on the Route 11 / 487 project in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, is set to resume next week. The roadwork improvement project will continue near the intersection of Sixth Street / Columbia Boulevard and East Street and will continue to East Main Street.

Upcoming Work On Monday, March 28, the contractor, HRI, Inc. and a sub-contractor will begin to prepare the overhead traffic signals at the intersections of Main Street and Market Street, and Sixth and East Street, which will be used during the upcoming detour. Motorists can expect lane closures with flagging where work is being performed. Work is expected to last approximately one hour at each intersection.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which includes drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work. For more information including maps of the detours and construction area visit: https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.

