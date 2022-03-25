South access road to Rawhide WHMA closed temporarily

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants the public to be aware of a temporary road closure at the Rawhide Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Lingle.

The property’s south access road off Highway 156 is closed temporarily to allow installation of a new culvert. Drivers can still access the property from the north and west access roads. The work is expected to be completed and the south access road reopened during the week of March 28.

Rawhide WHMA is two miles south of Lingle and eight miles northwest of Torrington on the North Platte River. The 812-acre property is open year round for fishing, hunting, trapping, hiking, and camping. More information can be found on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

- WGFD -