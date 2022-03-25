Italian Pianist Giovanni Renzo Voices Support for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project and the Work of Journalist Ian Urbina
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful video, Italian pianist Giovanni Renzo discusses his collaboration with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Giovanni Renzo was born in Messina, Italy, in 1962. He graduated from the Conservatory in his hometown in 1986, continuing his musical education in Rome. He made his debut in 1979 as a jazz pianist. He regularly plays in music venues and festivals, alternating concerts with teaching and composition. Renzo has composed music for films, theatrical works, ballets, opera, multimedial performances.
He collaborated with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project to release “The Ocean Suite” in 2020.
In a “Behind the Music” video posted by The Outlaw Ocean Project, Renzo talks about his own emotional reaction to reading “Armed and Dangerous,” a chapter of The Outlaw Ocean book that details a videotaped murder at sea.
“It’s a jarring visual to see the blue sea suddenly tinged with the red blood of these men being shot at,” Renzo said. “This visual is one that moved me to tears as I wrote the music ‘Bloody Ocean.’”
Renzo went on to voice his support for the project’s mission.
“Ian had a great intuition in designing this project of fusion between words, environmental sounds, music, images,” Renzo said. “He turned an investigative report into an art project.”
“The Ocean Suite” an album by Giovanni Renzo is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
