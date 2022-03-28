Spring into Action and Join the Revolution

Price Comparison between Electric and Revolution Bus

Revolution provides zero-emission safety and health benefits as an electric bus. It does not require costly garage & infrastructure upgrades, and is a fraction of the cost of a battery electric bus.” — Bruce Beegle, Vice President

HILLIARD, OH, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School buses travel over four billion miles each year transporting more than 25 million American children every day. Diesel exhaust from these buses can contribute to air pollution and negatively impact human health especially for children. Children have a faster breathing rate than adults and their lungs are not fully developed.

Currently, there are efforts to replace older, dirtier diesel buses with a newer cleaner or zero emission school bus. These new electric buses are costly, and unsustainable without grants. Additionally, these new electric buses are still tied to the Grid.

The Revolution Bus, by Vanner, solves these issues. This aftermarket bridge technology takes an existing diesel bus and makes it part of the air quality solution. The Revolution Bus eliminates idling while using the air conditioner and 12-volt accessories. The Revolution Bus solution produces ZERO emissions and saves fuel. The Revolution Bus zero emission solution is a fraction of the cost of a new electric bus.

Plus, the Revolution Bus is not tied to the Grid. Using an onboard, low Voltage Military Style generator, the Revolution Bus sends energy to the Vanner Power Module to convert power from 48 Volt (V) to 220V and 12V power. The 48V power is stored in the Vanner Battery Module. This provides power for the AC, wheelchair lifts, lights, radios, and any 12V accessory. The 220V fuels a scroll hermetic electrical compressor replacing problematic mechanical AC compressors, reducing maintenance costs and eliminating complex refrigerant lines. The Revolution Bus does not modify the OEM alternator or starting batteries.

So, what are you waiting for? Jump on the Revolution!

To request a demo, contact Randy McWhirter @ 512-694-2932 / randym@vanner.com

Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn @Revolutionbus.