BEST For Dentistry Announces Partnership with Plan Forward
BEST Membership Plan, powered by Plan Forward, offers a software platform for designing and managing your membership plans for uninsured/cash patients
We were also drawn to Plan Forward’s commitment to strong practice engagement and support, an approach that aligns very well with BEST’s mission of supporting the growth of independent practices”VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEST for Dentistry announces its partnership with Plan Forward, a company providing dental membership plans, to provide BEST’s dentist-members a best-in-class solution for uninsured patients.
BEST is an acronym for Building Everyone's Success Together. BEST for Dentistry is proud to offer all-encompassing solutions to its members by bringing group purchasing power and advocacy, and customized business and technology solutions to independent dentists. Dental business owners have access to partnerships that can build and add value. With unmatched customer freedom, BEST offers each member an approach that’s as unique as their practice.
Representing practices nationwide, BEST for Dentistry negotiates corporate-level savings and provides advocacy and support for members. With a large array of alliance partners, there is a solution in nearly every facet of running a practice.
“We are excited to partner with Plan Forward and offer their solution to BEST member practices. The Plan Forward membership plan platform is intuitive, customizable, and comprehensive. We were also drawn to Plan Forward’s commitment to strong practice engagement and support, an approach that aligns very well with BEST’s mission of supporting the growth and operation of independent practices”, said Chad Hammerstrom, BEST for Dentistry Founder and Managing Partner
Plan Forward was started with a goal in mind - to help practices turn uninsured patients into members who visit regularly and care for their oral health. With membership plans, practices can focus on delivering care, while also delivering strong business results. Practices attract new patients, build recurring revenue, and increase production, with membership plans. Without the costs of chasing down payments or reimbursements, membership patients are often the practice’s most profitable patients.
“In partnership with BEST, we will have the opportunity to offer our best-in-class membership plan platform to a large and growing group of independent practices. We will also, through BEST University, educate these practices on the benefits of a membership plan in delivering practice results, and how a platform like ours, can impact their business and empower their patients to access oral care, “ said Plan Forward co-CEO Jane Levy.
With shared goals and objectives, this partnership is a great match. Together, BEST and Plan Forward will deliver solutions and offer savings that position practices to increase profitability while delivering better care.
About BEST for Dentistry
BEST advocates for independent practices and provides competitive cost savings through the power of group purchasing. We combine this with ongoing communication and support, and a range of practice management services designed to help our members succeed and grow. With our unmatched customer freedom, we are able to offer each member an approach that’s as unique as their practice. For more information, visit us at www.bestfordentistry.com
About Plan Forward
Plan Forward offers a solution for designing and managing your in-house membership plans, for dental practices. We enable practices to determine the pricing and terms of their own plans and drive a recurring revenue stream. Uninsured patients benefit too, with access to a custom plan with simple, transparent pricing and terms. Our solution includes a best-in-class software platform and a customer service team that partners with practices to grow these plans and ensure their success.
