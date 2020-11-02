BEST For Dentistry Launches Sleep Dentistry Program
BEST for Dentistry announces the launch of a Sleep Dentistry Program, featuring solutions in Marketing, Sleep Tests, Oral Appliances, and Medical Billing.VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEST for Dentistry is proud to offer all-encompassing solutions to their Premium Members
across the U.S. to better serve and build this corner of the dental industry.
Ryan Javanbakht, President & CEO of SleepTest.com:
“It's an honor for SleepTest.com to partner with BEST for Dentistry! When we look at vendor partner
collaborations, the first thing we seek is alignment on our Patient-Centric intentions. We share this with
BEST for Dentistry and we are excited to be a part of their Dental Sleep Launch, alongside Pristine
Medical Billing, Whole You, and Bullseye Media. BEST for Dentistry has clearly lined up the best
organizations in dental sleep medicine, to help their clients succeed with the key components: home
sleep testing, medical billing, oral appliances, and marketing. Together we'll play a major role in
tackling the sleep apnea epidemic in our U.S. population, and help more apneic patients like me, my
father, and my mother.”
The BEST for Dentistry Sleep Dentistry Program is built for ease and convenience at any stage of ordering
Sleep Dentistry to patients. Whether in the beginning stages or enhancing an already growing Sleep
Dentistry business, this cohesive program meets solutions in all areas.
BEST for Dentistry advocates on behalf of independent dentists to provide competitive cost savings
through the power of group purchasing to level the playing eld with corporate dentistry. With
unmatched customer freedom, BEST offers each member an approach that’s as unique as their practice.
