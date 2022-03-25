Los Angeles Independent Film Festival, Golden State Film Festival, held at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres

Golden State Film Festival

Golden State Film Festival screens over 200 films at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Golden State Film Festival was held in Hollywood this year at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres". The weeklong festival began on Friday, February 25th and ran through Thursday, March 3rd. The Los Angeles based, word-class film festival comprises a wide variety of extraordinary independent films. This year’s edition of the festival program included over 200 films, and is viewable on the festival’s website, goldenstatefilmfestival.com. An opening night kick-off party was held at “Sorry Not Sorry” restaurant and bar, and closing night red-carpet awards ceremony was held at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres following the festival.

The global movie industry continues to evolve as more talented and creative people across different categories, including screenwriting, screenplay, production, and direction continue to emerge to deliver an amazing experience to film lovers worldwide. Independent filmmakers and other categories of stakeholders in that segment of the market have contributed significantly to the industry. However, practitioners in the independent film market have not particularly gotten the recognition they deserve, which is where the duo of Jon Gursha and Peter Greene aims to make a difference by offering a platform for emerging independent filmmakers to showcase their talents. “Its great that we created a world class film festival in Hollywood for the independent filmmaking community” said Jon Gursha Festival Director.

The 2022 edition of the film festival marked the return of the event, with an exciting lineup of features and shorts screened on DCP for the highest quality enjoyment of the audience. The 2022 Golden State Film Festival screened more than 200 Independent films from different parts of the world, making it one of the biggest events in the industry in terms of the number of screenings. The event will be available on ShortsDaily Roku Channel, giving filmmakers more exposure and the chance to reach a wide audience. “ We had an excellent selection of high quality independent films from around the world bringing together diverse audiences” said Peter Greene Program Director.

Here are some of this year’s highlighted independent films:

"AUDIO" by Jimmy Nickerson; "BET ON BEN" by Nick Felice; "BREXIT THROUGH THE NON-POLITICAL GLASS" by Nina Kojima; "BULLSHIT" by Borys Shusterman; "CHAPTER TWO" by Glenn Smith; "COVID ROULETTE" by Pat Ceasar; "DYING FOR A LIVING" by Jed Bernard; "HER PLACE" by Matt Guajardo Kelsey; "KALLIOPE'S FROM FEAR TO FREEDOM" by Kalliope Barlis; "KEVIN AND WINNIE" by John DiMarco; "KILLER HIGHWAY" by "Zaybe Valencia Bellver"; "LIFE DRAWING" by Gregory Earls; "LIFE SAVER - THE VACCINE" by Pat Ceasar; "LOLO" by Chris Banda; "MINNESOTA: THE MODERN DAY SELMA" by Michael Carlin; "PARENTAL ALIENATION: THE AFTERMATH" by Petra Deeter; "ST MARTIN OF TOURS" by Tony DiMurro; "SUGAR BEACH" by Zoe Manzotti; "THE EARLY INAUGURATION" by Joseph Alexandre; "THE HEIGHTS" by Clinton Pernell; "THE HOLY WATER" by Aleksandra Timan; "THE MOVIE" by Michael Mandell; "THE SPECK" by Tom Anastasi; "THE WORLD ACCORDING TO COVID 2020 AND BEYOND" by Cathie Boruch; "WHAT MATTERS MOST" by Tom Anastasi; "WHY I'M A VEGAN" by Lindsay Hicks; "ADDICTED TO JOY" by Richard Newman; "NECKLINE" by Savannah M. Ryan.

The Golden State Film Festival provides the independent film community with a voice and platform on a global scale. The Golden State Film Festival is a registered trademark. For further information about the Golden State Film Festival visit goldenstatefilmfestival.com.

