Launching of YHSGR University Real Estate School to bring interested students pre-licensing courses for California.

With our online, self-paced packages, you can study when you want, where you want, without ever setting foot inside a classroom.”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) has announced the Grand Opening of YHSGR University Real Estate School on April 7th between 4:30 PM to 6 PM at 8930 Mission Drive, Suite 107, Rosemead, CA 91770. Named YHSGR University Real Estate School, this school will serve as a one-stop destination for California agents who want to learn through live and online classes from experienced instructors. They would also be offering Q&A sessions with instructors to boost real estate students' engagement.
— Rudy Lira Kusuma
This will be the first of its kind pre-licensing education in California, which will include all pre-license courses, practice exams, exam-cram video, eBook dictionary, hard copy textbooks, and state-approved instructors support a pass or don't pay guarantee for Livestream courses. Their online self-paced packages will give students live instructor access and convenient online learning, which is especially helpful for busy real estate students already working a job.
In addition to these Livestream and online courses, the school will also be offering a CA Allied CE PLUS Membership and a CA Real Estate 45 hours CE Renewal Package that will enable students to continue their learning even after completing their courses. While the 45-CE Renewal Package will help students keep their California real estate license active, the CA Allied CE PLUS Membership is a more inclusive package, packed with how-to videos, 100+ job aids, pro-series webinar on-demand library, products & services discounts, all courses for completing CE requirements and access to knowledgeable education specialists.
Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, was quoted as saying, "With our online, self-paced packages, you can study when you want, where you want, without ever setting foot inside a classroom. You get to complete the pre-licensing courses at your own pace while still having access to our knowledgeable Instructors."
Interested real estate candidates and students can enroll for the real estate courses online at www.GoRealEstateSchool.com to get started.
About YHSGR University Real Estate School
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has partnered with Allied Schools to launch YHSGR University Real Estate School to bring interested students pre-licensing courses for California. YHSGR University Real Estate School is a California-based school that will provide convent and flexible courses that can be completed at students' own pace. Their courses are fully approved by the leading State and National Certification Organization, giving them the kind of credibility that real estate students often seek. You can access this real estate school online at www.GoRealEstateSchool.com
