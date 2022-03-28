Adenza’s AxiomSL Global Shareholding Disclosures (GSD) Solution Takes Top Honors at A-Team Innovation Awards

Automated GSD Capability Recognized as Industry’s Most Innovative Regulatory Reporting Solution

We congratulate Adenza in winning the 'Most Innovative Regulatory Reporting Solution' award in recognition of their excellence in driving forward progress in capital markets capabilities.” — Angela Wilbraham, CEO of the A-Team Group

LONDON, UK, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL to provide customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms, today announced that its Global Shareholding Disclosures (GSD) solution was named Most Innovative Regulatory Reporting Solution at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2022. The annual awards program, hosted by the A-Team Group, recognizes innovative projects and teams across vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.

Singled out for its multi-jurisdictional coverage, seamless integration and workflow and control automation, Adenza’s GSD solution allows financial institutions to consolidate and aggregate reporting across their entire entity structures on a single platform. Shareholding disclosure rules are inherently intricate and vary widely from one jurisdiction to another, requiring financial institutions to identify and manage in-scope holdings, beneficial ownership, monitoring levels, and threshold and reporting triggers. Adenza’s GSD solution allows firms to comply with specific local requirements while delivering a unique user-focused capability that features “desk-level” monitoring of their equity thresholds.

“Regulatory disclosure compliance requires financial institutions to manage vast amounts of diverse data and meet complex and changing analytical and reporting requirements across jurisdictions,” said Ed Probst, Adenza Head of Strategy - Regulatory Solutions. “Our GSD solution was designed to maximize the value of our clients’ existing risk and regulatory data to automate the compliance process while delivering complete transparency and flexibility. We’re honored to be recognized by A-Team for our commitment to constant innovation.”

The GSD solution is part of Adenza’s AxiomSL ControllerView® data integrity, data lineage and control platform, which allows institutions to seamlessly embed risk models, ingest external model results, add source data, and transform disparate data points into a Basel-driven data dictionary that supports advanced regulatory calculations, reporting, and submission from a single source.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO of the A-Team Group, commented: “There are incredible innovations in the world of capital markets data and technology. Our A-Team Innovation Awards 2022 celebrate and reward those companies at the forefront of innovation within our industry. We congratulate Adenza in winning the 'Most Innovative Regulatory Reporting Solution' award in recognition of their excellence in driving forward progress in capital markets capabilities.”

Organized by the A-Team Group, and overseen by an independent Advisory Board, the A-Team Group’s Innovation Awards evaluate firms based on their use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions. The 2022 Data Management Insight were presented on March 23, 2021.

For more information about Adenza’s AxiomSL GSD solutions, please click here.

About Adenza

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premise or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.

With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

www.adenza.com