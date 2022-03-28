Jeremy Van Puffelen Appointed President of Prism Logistics
While there may be some title changes, our commitment to excellence is unchanged. ”DANVILLE, CA, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective March 17, 2022 Jeremy Van Puffelen has been named president of Prism Logistics. Headquartered in Northern California, the family owned third party logistics service provider (3PL) is renowned for operational excellence and thriving partnerships with major Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Food & Beverage brands.
The announcement is a key milestone in the succession plan shared with customers in 2014. All four current executives continue in leadership roles: Co-founder Jere Van Puffelen remains Chairman of the Board; Mike Mayo continues as VP Operations and Zech Van Puffelen, as VP Transportation and Customer Service.
“In 29 years, with Jere’s leadership, we’ve built an amazing regional logistics brand and we managed to double the size of the company in the last seven years. We look forward to matching that growth in the next seven years and continuing to build and strengthen our regional brand for at least another 29 years. While there may be some title changes, our commitment to excellence is unchanged. We’ll continue the basic blocking and tackling that’s gotten us to where we are today, while we continue to push the envelope on automation, technology and efficiency. It’s our team members that deliver operational excellence and make Prism great. We are committed to providing our team the best support and tools we can so that we all succeed together,” said Jeremy Van Puffelen, President of PRISM Logistics.
Jeremy has served as Prism Logistics’ VP of Business Development since 2014, after over 25 years in roles throughout all aspects of the company that deepened his understanding of 3PL warehouse logistics, Prism’s capabilities and how to deliver excellent service to Prism’s customers. A seasoned professional and industry leader, Jeremy also serves on the board of directors for the International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA) and is active in the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and numerous supply chain management, food logistics and CPG logistics membership organizations.
"It’s time for the energy and vision of new leadership for Prism, and I’m proud to have a leader with Jeremy’s experience, capabilities and character at the helm for the next chapter of growing our company. I am especially proud of the way that our executive team has developed over the last 7 years since becoming partners in the business. The team “gets it” and has a clear understanding of the commitment, philosophy and team building that got us to where we are today. 2023 marks our 30th year in business, and I am thankful and happy to have Jeremy lead our team’s continued commitment and growth into the future,” said Jere Van Puffelen, Chairman of the Board, PRISM Logistics.
About PRISM Logistics, Inc.
Founded in 1993, PRISM Logistics is recognized as Northern California’s ‘best in market’ regional provider of warehouse logistics services. By investing over the years in its people, technology and equipment, Prism provides ‘leading edge’ efficiency and effectiveness for the highly demanding, high-value customers served. Operating 1,600,000 sq. ft. of warehousing capacity strategically located throughout Northern California (Stockton, Hayward and Sacramento, CA), PRISM delivers logistics innovation and operational excellence for major CPG and Food & Beverage client companies and the suppliers and partners throughout their supply chain ecosystems. For more, go to www.prismlogistics.com.
