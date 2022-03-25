Great Bay Discovery Center Seeks Exhibit Room Volunteers

CONTACT: Melissa Brogle: (603) 778-0015 Kelle Loughlin: (603) 778-0015 March 25, 2022

Greenland, NH – The Great Bay Discovery Center is holding its annual exhibit room training for volunteers on April 14. The training runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is for anyone who is interested in staffing the exhibit room in the Discovery Center.

The training will prepare volunteers to interact with public visitors and interpret the estuary discovery tank, complete with flounder, horseshoe crabs, and more. The training will provide a solid foundation for teaching visitors about the Great Bay estuary. The Discovery Center is open May through October, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Weekend volunteers are desperately needed, and all shifts are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on those days.

Volunteers sign up for dates that are suitable for them. The training session is free with refreshments provided. Registration for the training is required by calling the Discovery Center at (603) 778-0015 or emailing Melissa.Brogle@wildlife.nh.gov.

The Great Bay Discovery Center is managed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) and is the Education Headquarters for the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, a state and federal partnership between NHFG and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It is located just off Route 33 at 89 Depot Road in Greenland, NH.

To learn more about the Great Bay Discovery Center visit www.greatbay.org.