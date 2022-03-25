Work on Interstate 80 in Mercer County to Restart Next Month

​A project aimed at making repairs to the first 15 miles of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Lackawannock, East Lackawannock, and Shenango townships in Mercer County expected to restart next month.

The project includes repairs, such as pavement patching and updated pavement markings, as needed to the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway from the Ohio state line to near Exit 15 (Route 9, Mercer).

The first phase of work was done in October 2021 and focused on the eastbound lanes from mile maker 4.5 to mile marker 11.

In 2022, work will include patching the westbound lanes as needed, and any additional repairs needed to the eastbound lanes.

The project is expected to restart on April 20, 2022, weather permitting, and to be completed by November 2022.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc. of New Galiliee, PA. The contract cost is $2,840,670.55, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

Work will require weekday lane closures. No restrictions will be permitted during on Memorial Day, July 4, and Labor Day.

Drivers should be alert for slowed traffic leading up to the work zone and take turns at the merge point. Motorists may want to seek alternative routes during high traffic times, such as evening commuting hours and weekends, to avoid travel delays and congestion. Check for possible delays and slowed traffic through PennDOT's 511PA app and website.

Motorists should also be aware of possible work on I-80 in Venango County. This spring, contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College, PA, will be finishing up construction related to the I-80 project from mile marker 24 near the Venango-Mercer county line to Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville).

Information on the Mercer County Interstate 80 Repair Project is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.pa.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #