Route 663 (King Street) at Manatawny Street to Close Next Weekend for Bridge Construction in Pottstown Borough

King of Prussia, PA – The Route 663 (King Street) and Manatawny Street Intersection in Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County will be closed and detoured from 7:00 PM Friday, April 1, to 7:00 PM Sunday, April 3, for final construction activities under the project to replace the Route 663 (King Street) bridge over Manatawny Creek, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

If weather postpones next weekend's operations, construction will take place during the week of April 4.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use High Street or Beech Street, Hanover Street, Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) and Route 100 (Pottstown Pike).

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.

The scope of work on this project includes enhancements to roadside protection at the approaches to the new bridge barriers; wider sidewalks on both sides of the bridge; and new ADA curb ramps at the intersection of Route 663 (King Street) and Manatawny Street. Decorative bridge lighting is also being added to improve visibility.

Rylind Construction Company of Lewisberry, PA is the general contractor on the $4.2 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish this spring.

