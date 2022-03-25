Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,256 in the last 365 days.

Route 663 (King Street) at Manatawny Street to Close Next Weekend for Bridge Construction in Pottstown Borough

King of Prussia, PA – The Route 663 (King Street) and Manatawny Street Intersection in Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County will be closed and detoured from 7:00 PM Friday, April 1, to 7:00 PM Sunday, April 3, for final construction activities under the project to replace the Route 663 (King Street) bridge over Manatawny Creek, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

If weather postpones next weekend's operations, construction will take place during the week of April 4.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use High Street or Beech Street, Hanover Street, Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) and Route 100 (Pottstown Pike).

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.

The scope of work on this project includes enhancements to roadside protection at the approaches to the new bridge barriers; wider sidewalks on both sides of the bridge; and new ADA curb ramps at the intersection of Route 663 (King Street) and Manatawny Street. Decorative bridge lighting is also being added to improve visibility.

Rylind Construction Company of Lewisberry, PA is the general contractor on the $4.2 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish this spring.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

King St and Manatawny St Closure.jpg

You just read:

Route 663 (King Street) at Manatawny Street to Close Next Weekend for Bridge Construction in Pottstown Borough

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.