Globalsat Group to open new office for local presence in Ecuador

The main multi-country consortium which provides satellite solutions throughout the Americas, announces the opening of local offices in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Ecuador is located in a very interesting zone from a geospatial point of view that gives us a competitive advantage to share with our global strategic partners. ” — J. Alberto Palacios, CEO Globalsat Group

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In view of observed demand for MSS (Mobile Satellite Service) and ongoing projects for which a permanent presence enables immediate advantages, the conglomerate will add Guayaquil to the list of territories with local corporate presence in the Western Hemisphere, which now sums 11.

Significant ongoing business growth projection and the very good performance and growing stability of the Ecuadorian economy were factors for Globalsat Group to decide to invest in the country and open a presence in its strategic location.

Jack Yañez, Country Manager in charge of the new office, comments that "Ecuador is a country which is growing economically in a sustained manner, attracting increasing amounts of foreign investment which allows the development of projects in sectors such as utilities, where we see great potential in facilitating market access for our business partners”, and adds that “we also see great potential in emergency solutions and first response due to the complexity of its geography”.

Yañez, with extensive international experience in the MSS sector, sees various opportunities for Globalsat and its business partners in Ecuador, particularly in "data transmission products, with a focus on opportunities in IoT or M2M and solutions such as BGAN, Iridium Certus 100, IDP or Iridium SBD”.

Iridium Certus 100, the new narrowband mode based on low orbit satellites and with a truly global reach, allows building innovative mobility solutions with low energy consumption for remote monitoring, resource tracking, command and control, in a very resilient and cost-effective way. Similarly, BGAN and its evolution -which Inmarsat calls Elera- takes advantage of L-band technology to deliver greater than 99.9% communication reliability, an essential feature for mission-critical contexts in which personal security, infrastructure integrity and business continuity are in play.

Globalsat is committed to bringing all the added value and experience that the group has in the MSS market to Ecuador. Yañez adds that “We believe exclusive tools like AirtimeSat will be valued by users in the region. We are going to have the entire Engineering and Support teams of the group available to design, implement, operate and support any solution that meets the requirements of our clients. This is the same way of doing business which has allowed us to win several international awards and be recognized by our clients for the quality and creativity of our solutions.”



J. Alberto Palacios, CEO of the multinational group, also comments: “Ecuador is a strategic territory for several reasons with multiple time frames. In the short and medium term we see ongoing and potential opportunities, with projects that are already underway or about to start. We have a handful of value to add, especially since the country has extensive areas without reliable telecommunications infrastructure. In the longer term, the country is located in a very interesting zone from a geospatial point of view, therefore having a local presence gives us a competitive advantage for present and future innovative projects, an advantage we can share with our global strategic partners.”

