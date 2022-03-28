Top 5 Custom Mobile Development companies in Ukraine

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People cannot imagine even a day without their smartphones. They order deliveries, shop, communicate and even entertain themselves using mobile devices. And knowing this, businesses found a way to turn this mobile addiction into a money-making venture. These days most business owners get engaged in custom mobile app development, and to get the best solution they look for experienced technical partners.

It is not an easy task to find a reliable team of custom mobile developers taking into account how many vendors there are on the market. There are such platforms as Clutch and Goodfirms that rate developers, there are many company websites. But what companies are really great? Keep reading to find out.

Intellectsoft

It is hard to underestimate the experience of a company that has been on the market for 15 years. Intellectsoft is focused on advanced technologies and helps businesses perform successful digital transformation and go mobile. Speaking about mobile development, Intellectsoft specialists build native and cross-platform solutions, hybrid applications, and even apps for wearable devices.

GBKSOFT

Here is one more great company that can help you build an impeccable mobile solution from scratch. This team works with Swift, Kotlin and Java, implements IoT, AI and ML to spice up common mobile solutions and make them stand out. GBKSOFT develops mobile apps for many business industries such as real estate, banking, travel, transportation, manufacturing and many more.

Redwerk

This is a Ukraine-based company where one-third of all developers are mobile ones. For more than 15 years in business, Redwerk delivered more than 70 great applications that gained 12 million users worldwide. Mobility is a strong side of Redwerk and the technicians there are masterful.

Binariks

Binariks is a team of developers who build mobile applications for iOS and Android devices and cover-up various business niches. With Binariks you can build an app for education, healthcare, insurance, automotive and many more other industries.

Cleveroad

This team consists of talented and skilled professionals who build native iOS and Android apps and also cross-platform solutions powered by Flutter. Among mobile technologies, the team can implement Big Data, IoT, and ML into a business solution.

Whatever company of this list you choose, you can be sure that you will get a feature-rich and powerful mobile application that will last you for years.

