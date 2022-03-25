Submit Release
GBKSOFT Tips to Hire Dedicated Developers for Projects

Widen your knowledge about the core benefits of the dedicated development cooperation model.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A dedicated development team model is mostly preferred by businesses willing to adopt digital transformation implementing custom software solutions. In this post, we would like to highlight the key benefits of this cooperation model and cover the main tips on how to choose a reliable software development partner.

Benefits of the dedicated development team:

Scalable team
A dedicated development team model entails quick scaling or cutting the number of team members due to the project needs with no budget wastage and delays.

Flexible development process
The development process starts right as the project scope is determined, however, the software requirements may change and the amendments executed by the dedicated development team will not affect the process.

On the same page
A dedicated development team works directly on your project with no occupation in other tasks sharing your business goals and values and aims to deliver high-quality software solutions ASAP.

Cost-efficient decision
Compared to the in-house development team, dedicated developers stay with you until the project is released; they can be a separate team or a scale-up for your in-house team but when the solution is delivered and you no longer need their services, the cooperation comes to a logical end.

Tips on how to hire from GBKSOFT
Before signing the contract, it is pivotal to explore the market with top dedicated development companies by your own criteria to develop and release the required type of software solution.

Based on GBKSOFT experience, we have collected the main points you have to pay attention to when choosing a software partner:

Technical background in the meaning of awareness of the needed technologies and innovations as well;

Domain expertise - building not only the type of solution you need but also experience in your industry knowing its specifics;

The company size - dedicated development team model should provide scaling for your project when needed;
Explore the reviews from previous clients and employees - the attitude to employees matters a lot as their productivity and skill levels depend on it; you should also find the feedback from their past clients, you can contact some of them to discuss their cooperation and level of satisfaction.

The GBKSOFT team provides dedicated development services to build custom business software from scratch as well as scale the internal development team.

Gutnik Irina
GBKSOFT
+380 63 764 5845
