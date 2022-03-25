Submit Release
Pavement repairs scheduled for FM 1730

TxDOT crews are scheduled to make roadway repairs to several locations along FM 1730 (Slide Road), from FM 1585 to FM 41, in southern Lubbock County, starting Monday, March 28.

The operation will require various lane closures as crews mill the roadway, then place new hotmix pavement. Drivers can expect delays with the road down to one lane of traffic—which will be guided through the work zone via pilot car. Motorists are asked to stay alert and drive with caution through the area for their safety and the safety of the workers during the operation.

No overnight lane closures are planned. The repair work is expected to wrap-up at the end of the week and will take place weather permitting.

