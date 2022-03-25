Submit Release
Governor DeSantis Announces the Pensacola Area Added 7,100 Private Sector Jobs Over the Year in February 2022

 

Pensacola, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Pensacola area added 7,100 private sector jobs over the year, a 4.6% increase. The Pensacola area unemployment rate was 3.0% in February 2022, down 2.0 percentage points from last year’s rate of 5.0%. The Pensacola area labor force grew by 4,839 over the year, an increase of 2.1%. The Pensacola area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 2,600 jobs; and leisure and hospitality, increasing by 2,400 jobs.

Florida businesses continue to have robust employment opportunities, a benefit of a competitive and energized workforce. In February 2022, the state’s total private sector employment increased by 52,000 jobs, which is an increase of 0.6 percent over the month. There were 8,132,300 private sector jobs statewide in February 2022, an increase of 525,200 jobs, or 6.9 percent, over the year. The national over-the-year rate of increase was 5.2 percent in February 2022. As of February 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 22 consecutive months since May 2020. Florida’s labor force also reached 10,471,000, increasing by 324,000, or 3.2% over the year.

Data in the month of February indicates that there continue to be many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with nearly 452,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide February 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.  

 

