Update on Route 64/Route 550 Intersection Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update for its Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project. The work zone is located in Walker Township, Centre County, about 4 ½ miles north of Pleasant Gap. The week of March 28 will bring the following activity:

Installation of new traffic signals will begin.

Roadway widening work will take place on Route 64 northbound from Lincoln Lane to the end of the project limits.

Traffic will be controlled by roadway flaggers and single lane closures.

Travel delays should be expected.

Lane closures will begin at 7:30 A.M. and lifted by 4:00 P.M.

Overall, the project will enhance safety at the intersection through roadway widening, roadway realignment, and the addition of a turning lane. Other project items include paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous items

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg, PA is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which is expected to last through August of 2022. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work Zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #