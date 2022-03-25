Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,279 in the last 365 days.

Lowering of U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half staff immediately until sunset Sunday, March 27, 2022, in honor of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright who passed away on Wednesday, March 23. Nominated by President Bill Clinton, Albright was the first woman to serve as the U.S. secretary of state, a role in which she served from 1997 to 2001. Prior to this role, she served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 1993 to 1997.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: “Secretary Madeleine Albright was a trailblazer who will inspire generations to come. She led with dignity and honor, and our prayers are with her loved ones at this time.”

Statement from Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell:  “A true torchbearer, Madeleine Korbel Albright helped to develop the pathway for current and future female leaders across our country.  While we mourn her loss, we also celebrate her life and achievements. It’s especially fitting that we reflect upon her role in American history as we highlight female leaders during Women’s History Month."

Join us   Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code. Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.  Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.

You just read:

Lowering of U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.