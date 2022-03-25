Council President Albornoz will Hold a Media Availability on March 28 at 11 a.m. to Discuss “HERtime2shine” Event and Upcoming Council Matters

MARYLAND, March 25 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 25, 2022

Rockville, Md., March 25, 2022— On Monday, March 28 at 11 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz will host a media availability to discuss various Council matters, including a recap of Sunday’s “HERtime2shine” sports event, the Council’s upcoming worksession on the County’s Economic Development Strategic Plan and final action on Expedited Bill 49-21, Police - Police Accountability Board - Administrative Charging Committee – Established.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on March 28 to Sonya Healy at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

For more information contact: Sonya Healy, legislative information officer, at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-328-2069 or Lillian Cruz, deputy chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Lillian.Cruz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7801.

# # #