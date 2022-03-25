Exemplifi launches one-of-a-kind migration solution for WordPress VIP
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi, a leader in building and managing enterprise websites, recently launched its revolutionary solution that helps in swift website migrations to the WordPress VIP platform.
“As an enterprise Website development firm, we’ve worked across the board on multiple CMS platforms. WordPress is one of the most popular choices for many of our clients, and they often want to migrate their existing websites to WordPress,” said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “The WordPress CMS requires a solid hosting infrastructure to meet enterprise needs. We partnered with the industry leader WordPressVIP to provide an end-to-end solution in this regard.''
He continued, “Migrating from one WordPress platform, say WPEngine, to another can be time-consuming and tedious. Our solution - the WordPress VIP connector - lets our clients easily migrate to the WordPress VIP platform with minimal downtime and zero loss of data. This ensures our clients maintain what's most important – user experience and business momentum.”
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. They have to drive leads and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Our breadth enables us to build on our clients’ marketing tech investments or recommend what is best for them.
Ashwin Thapliyal
Ashwin Thapliyal
Exemplifi
ashwin@exemplifi.io
