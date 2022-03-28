Proactive Dealer Solutions Integrates Brooke.ai with Auto/Mate
New scheduling and garage features equip Brooke.ai digital voice assistant to optimize service shop management for Auto/Mate customers
Adding Proactive Dealer Solutions to our partner network contributes to the growth and success of our dealer customers. We are delighted to have them as part of the DealerSocket network,”HUNTERSVILLE, NC, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive Dealer Solutions, a leading provider of proprietary software and training solutions for auto dealers that revolutionize the customer experience, today announced the integration of Brooke.ai with Auto/Mate. Auto/Mate, LLC, is a subsidiary of DealerSocket, LLC, and a member of the Solera Group of companies. Brooke.ai is the first intelligent Digital Voice Assistant designed specifically for the auto industry to answer, handle, and appoint inbound service calls for dealers, improving the customer experience while reducing cost.
Dealerships using Auto/Mate can now leverage the power of the Brooke.ai DVA to answer 100 percent of inbound service calls, access the Scheduler & Garage, offer available and preferred appointment times, and schedule the appointment directly in the DMS.
Brooke.ai's proprietary Scheduler & Garage features are designed to streamline the management of fixed operations workflows and improve customer experience through a more balanced workload. With this new integration, dealers using Auto/Mate's integration with Brooke.ai can now automatically manage shop capacity for inbound service calls without manual intervention, regardless of online scheduling tools. This integration simplifies the scheduling process for dealers by enabling Brooke.ai to pull existing service appointments, contact information, and vehicle information from Auto/Mate, as well as push any appointments created from Brooke.ai into Auto/Mate’s service scheduler, following the dealership’s scheduling policies 100% of the time.
In addition to robust scheduling functionality such as capacity scheduling, daily shop loading, and a customer transportation manager, Brooke’s Scheduler & Garage optimizes shop management with garage features. These include a vehicle manager to control vehicles serviced, shop loading based on service type and technician skills, and op code mapping to ensure appointments are scheduled with the correct op code every time.
Studies show an average of 30 percent of inbound service calls are lost, abandoned on hold, or misrouted. Brooke.ai ensures every call connects which could result in tens of thousands of dollars in additional revenue every year. Brooke.ai also provides callers with basic dealership information, such as service hours and location details. She quickly transfers more complex or non-appointable calls to the correct person at the dealership, including roadside assistance, when necessary.
“Our mission is to ensure that auto dealerships can answer every inbound service call and efficiently manage their service bays,” said Jason Beckett, chief operating officer, Proactive Dealer Solutions. “With our new scheduling tool built into Brooke.ai, the over 1,500 dealerships that use Auto/Mate can now improve the service experience and drive operational efficiency while alleviating service advisors and BDC agents from the demands of inbound service calls."
Brooke.ai is available to customers 24/7 and the DVA communicates conversationally and naturally with contextual awareness and adaptive behavior, much like common DVA home devices such as Alexa and Google Home. Auto/Mate and Brooke.ai will work seamlessly together to create a modern service experience that meets customer expectations while creating additional revenue opportunities for dealerships.
Auto/Mate’s integration program, Open/Mate, is based on open standards so that third-party vendors can easily integrate with the DMS. The open integration program keeps integration costs low for vendors, saving auto dealers money while providing them with more vendor choices.
“Adding Proactive Dealer Solutions to our partner network contributes to the growth and success of our dealer customers. We are delighted to have them as part of the DealerSocket network,” said Greg Hammond, Senior Business Development Manager, DealerSocket.
About Proactive Dealer Solutions:
Proactive Dealer Solutions serves the automotive industry as a leading provider of proprietary software and training solutions that revolutionize the automotive customer experience. The company helps dealers connect and convert more leads, increase customer loyalty and revenue for both fixed and variable ops. Founded in 2001, Proactive Dealer Solutions quickly became known as the authority in the Business Development concept and is an industry disruptor in this space, establishing more than 4,000 BDCs across the US and Canada. Pioneers in BDC activity and performance tracking software, the company continues to evolve as the leading customer experience (CX) solutions provider in today's competitive marketplace. Proactive Dealer Solutions approaches partnerships with automotive dealers and OEMs through comprehensive, customizable training programs and a robust software suite that transforms the dealership's culture through people, process, and technology; believing that every dealer can be GREAT and deserves that opportunity.
About DealerSocket
DealerSocket serves over 9,000 automotive dealerships with best-in-class solutions for customer relationship management, digital retailing/marketing, websites, inventory management and analytics solutions, as well as leading enterprise-level dealership management systems. DealerSocket solutions transform the automotive experience with innovations and unparalleled, award-winning customer service. For more information, visit www.dealersocket.com.
Ashleigh Ellis
Proactive Dealer Solutions
+1 704-896-1447
email us here