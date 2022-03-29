ASA Insurance Discussed Car Insurance for College Students
The insurance provider offers helpful information for college students in and around Utah
ASA Insurance is one of Utah's leading insurance providers. As such, they regularly provide helpful updates and tips relating to all things insurance. Recently, this information was directed specifically at college students and their parents.
— ASA Insurance
To start, they discussed college students who attend school away from home and what this can mean for car insurance.
“If you attend college away from home, you might think you need a completely new auto insurance policy. But what if your parent’s address is still legally your permanent address and you drive one of their cars? Well, as long as their insurance company is aware of this, the coverage will typically still extend to you. If, on the other hand, it’s your name on the car’s title and not one of your parent’s, you’ll need to get your own policy.”
Next, they moved on to discussing the car insurance discounts college students should be sure to inquire about for their policy.
They explain:
“For most college students, there are many discounts they could be eligible for and they can be especially helpful for cash-strapped students hoping to save wherever they can.
Here are a few examples of car insurance discounts college students should ask about:
Discounts for good grades
Bundling discounts (for example, bundling renters insurance and car insurance)
Alumni discounts
Resident student discounts
If you’re driving more frequently or longer distances as a college student, it’s also a great time to consider increasing your coverage levels. When you do that, be sure to also inquire about collision and comprehensive coverage and whether they should be added to your policy.”
