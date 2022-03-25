One more Vietnamese pangasius exporter to US enjoys zero tariffs

VIETNAM, March 25 -

Frozen fish fillets on production line. VNA/VNS Photo.

HÀ NỘI — NTSF Seafoods Joint Stock Company, a Vietnamese fish fillet exporter, has obtained zero anti-dumping duties on its pangasius exported to the US between August 1, 2019 and July 31, 2020.

The decision was announced by the US Department of Commerce in its 17th period of review.

So far, US anti-dumping duties are not levied on four Vietnamese exporters, including Vĩnh Hoàn Corp., Nam Việt JSC, Vạn Đức Tiền Giang Food Export Company and NTST Seafoods Joint Stock Company.

Other exporters are subject to the tax with different rates. For instance, CASEAMEX has a tax rate of US$0.15 per kilo, Biển Đông Seafood $0.19 per kilo, Green Farms $1.94 per kilo and East Sea Seafood $3.87 per kilo.

On average, the tax rate on those other exporters was around $2.39 per kilo.

According to Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, more than 10 Vietnamese pangasius firms exported their products to the US in 2021.

Of which, Vĩnh Hoàn Corp., NTSF Seafoods and Biển Đông Seafood were among exporters with the largest export revenues.

Total pangasius exports to the US hit $94.5 million by late February, up 119.7 per cent against the same period last year, making the country the largest importer of Vietnamese pangasius. — VNS