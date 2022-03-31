Record Revenue Growth From Multiple Divisions Focused on Residential Construction : Reliant Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RELT)
We have had a tremendous year and achieved strong results. We believe we are only getting started, expect to see more developments and results as we continue to execute on our plans”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Record Revenue Growth From Multiple Divisions Focused on Residential Construction Including Swimming Pools and Solar Energy Options: Reliant Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RELT)
— RELT CEO Ellijah May
Reliant Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RELT), based in Austin, TX was stablished in 2013 as Reliant Pools. RELT has since expanded into a publicly traded company that now incorporates Reliant Custom Homes and Reliant Solar. RELT is a world-class example of how a diversified company can be quickly established, grow, and reach exponential heights. RELT continues to grow its operations after record-breaking years and expects 2022 to continue with positive revenues from prior years.
RELT has expanded over the past few years by taking advantage of Austin’s growth as one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Just last year, RELT completed record breaking revenues. RELT has now become a construction conglomerate that encompasses all aspects of residential construction, from initial design phases to the very last detail of construction, including swimming pools and landscape design. While the RELT company history is short, its combined experience is decades long.
Shareholder Updates & Launch of Social Media Awareness Initiative
On March 22nd RELT reported updates to its shareholders. In recent months, RELT has seen tremendous growth with over $3.8 million in sales in the last fiscal year. Highlights include:
1. Welcoming Tyson Felker as Head of Construction Management for Reliant Pools.
2. Deploying a new corporate website reflecting the RELT new branding.
3. RELT engages awareness efforts to reach out through the digital community.
Tyson Felker serves as Head of Construction Management for Reliant Pools. He boasts a long track record in the pool and construction industry, along with experience in business ownership and project management. Tyson is a Certified Building Professional (CBP) as recognized by the APSP. Prior to joining Reliant Pools, Tyson served as Project Manager for Anthony & Sylvan Pools, coordinating internal resources and third-party vendors, managing objectives and expectations, and developing detailed project plans. He also owned and operated his own pool cleaning and repair company that served clients throughout Austin and the surrounding cities. Tyson also has extensive experience with electrical, mechanical, and plumbing diagnostics, pool equipment and chemical maintenance, field supervision, and customer relations. His wide-ranging experience in the pool industry make him a key player with the Reliant Pools team.
RELT is proud to announce the launch of a new website consistent with the Company's new branding. The shareholders and investors are invited to visit the new website at the following address: https://www.reliantholdings.net
Lastly, to increase awareness for the Company and its offering, RELT has engaged Insider Financial to provide awareness. RELT believes digital outreach and social media initiatives are the most efficient ways to communicate in this day and age and expects this approach to bolster its online share of mind and brand recognition.
"We have had a tremendous year and achieved strong results. We believe we are only getting started and expect to see more developments and results as we continue to execute on our plans both in our existing business lines as well as our planned initiatives in the solar space, further commented CEO Elijah May."
RELT Reports Another Exceptional Year
On January 18th RELT reported yet another solid year in revenues. Among the RELT strategic business ventures, Reliant Pools has seen growth and overall success year after year. In 2021, Reliant Pools reported over $3.8 million in sales in part to its expanding operations. Sales continue to be steady and growing, the average cost of a pool has increased to $165,865, up from $154,006 from the previous year.
"The pool industry has been preforming exceedingly well over recent months, Reliant Pools' revenues in this area are a testament to the growth in the upscale housing markets, stated Elijah CEO of RELT. Reliant Pools is strongly positioned to capitalize on this growth sector of the industry and the company continues to add new team members to its team to keep up with demand to support the increased growth of the company, further commented Elijah May."
The past couple of years have been particularly exciting for RELT and the companies that fall under its umbrella. It's core companies include long-standing Reliant Pools, Reliant Custom Homes and our newest expansion into Reliant Solar.
RELT is focused in 2022 on its strategic business model to develop and grow successful companies under its parent company. This is in addition to RELT plans to grow and augment the Company's business portfolio by acquiring and funding new businesses in the future.
RELT Establishes New Division, Reliant Solar Energy
On September 28th RELT announced a new subsidiary, Reliant Solar Energy, that focuses on renewable energy in solar panels and other sustainable energy sources. Reliant Solar Energy is a testament to parent company RELT making waves in all facets of home construction. In addition to its wildly successful Reliant Pools, Reliant Holdings also added Reliant Custom Homes to their roster not long ago, which helps homebuyers construct custom-built homes to suit their specific needs and lifestyles.
The new Reliant Solar Energy branch of RELT will offer homeowners a wide array of renewable energy options to compliment their sustainable lifestyles. With clean energy sources becoming increasingly important among homeowners looking to rely less on consumption of non-renewable energy sources, RELT Reliant Solar Energy promises to help reduce their carbon footprint in a constantly changing energy landscape. This new entity exemplifies the growth of RELT and its subsidiaries and is yet another example of how quickly the company is growing and how successful it has been and continues to be. Each year continues to be more prosperous than the next, and it seems this trend is not stopping anytime soon.
For more information on Reliant Holdings, Inc. (RELT) visit: https://reliantholdingsinc.com and https://www.reliantholdings.net.
