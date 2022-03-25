Reinsurance Market To Scale Revenues By Offering Bundled Products And Services

Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reinsurers across the globe are offering bundled products and services to enhance their revenues. This change is a result of diverse choices, attractive prices, and broader coverage offered by reinsurers to gain additional market share and cut down costs. This approach has helped the global reinsurance market to close business deals at a group level, thereby reducing the need for reinsurance at different levels. For instance, reinsurance companies Generali and Allianz have adopted a bundled approach, enabling them to get better oversight of the global market and cut down the cost of offering reinsurance services.

The global reinsurance market size is expected to grow from $503.73 billion in 2021 to $558.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The global reinsurance market share is then expected to grow to $812.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Reinsurance providers are integrating their processes with blockchain technology to reduce costs, increase efficiency, transparency, security associated with client data and other financial transactions shaping the reinsurance market outlook. Blockchain is a distributed decentralized ledger and is a shared database (can be saved, owned, updated at different levels), not managed by a central authority, comprising secure transactions, authenticated and verifiable. It reduces processing time and transactions costs, improves compliance, avoids re-entries, claims leakages, and frauds, minimizes time to settle losses, and ensures cryptographic security. For instance, blockchain technology could save costs of reinsurance companies by more than $5 billion globally.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global reinsurance market in 2021. The Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the reinsurance global market. The regions covered in the reinsurance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players covered in the global reinsurance industry are Munich Re, SWISS Re, Hannover Re, Talanx, SCOR SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Reinsurance (Group) Corp, Lloyd’s of London, Axa Group, Reinsurance Group of America Inc.

TBRC’s reinsurance global market report is segmented by type into property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, by distribution channel into direct writing, broker, by mode into online, offline, by organization location into domestic, international.

Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Property And Casualty Reinsurance, Life And Health Reinsurance), By Distribution Channel (Direct Writing, Broker), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Organization Location (Domestic, International) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a reinsurance market overview, forecast reinsurance market size and growth for the whole market, reinsurance market segments, geographies, reinsurance market trends, reinsurance market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

