Ukrainian artist Ruslan Agirba
Support Ukraine and support the Ukrainian artist Ruslan Agirba. A big selection of quality art prints available for sale.HELSINKI, FINLAND, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ukrainian people need all the help we can give them. Bestnetart Artgallery is an Artgallery specializing in small size limited edition art-prints by contemporary artists from all around the world and we have one Ukrainian artists in our team, Ruslan Agirba. By buying the art by Ruslan Agirba you help the artist to survive and rebuild his country.
Ruslan Agirba from Ukraine is a perfect representative of the excellent graphic arts craftsmanship that prevails in East Europe. His etchings are very well executed, and the motives are interesting, often with an erotic and sexual hint. Ruslan Agirba said some years back that; "The most interesting and noticeable events take place and will always take place in the name of love or because of it". Unfortunately, he was wrong, but we must hope that he will be right some day in the future. Mr Agirba is born 1957 and has participated in hundreds of exhibitions and won more than 30 awards.
Prices wary between 49 and 150 euro.
Have a look at the beautiful and interesting art by Ruslan Agirba.
Lovely and varied art, all available at bestnetart.com wherever you are. The art is delivered unframed for easy and safe delivery. Art prints are very affordable and a great addition to any home.
Bestnetart.com is an on-line Artgallery specializing in limited edition art prints by contemporary artists from all around the world. We have art from more than 20 countries and cultures spanning from Hawaii and Nepal to Mexico and many countries in Europe. We are always welcoming new artists to join the team of Bestnetart artists. At the moment the artists by country are:
Belarus: Gennady Vial
Bulgaria: Hristo Kerin, Dimo Kolibarov, Peter Velikov
Estonia: Aavo Ermel, Mildebergius
Finland: Maarit Kontiainen, Kristiina Lehtonen, Heli Mäkinen, Raili Tala, Juha Tammenpää
France: Alain Soucasse
Germany: Erhard Beitz. Norbert Salzwedel
Greece and Sweden: George Krallis
Holland: Harry Agema, Rolf Weijburg
Israel: Korinna Janssen
Japan: Noriaki Kondoh
Mexico: Alonso de Alba Bessonnier
Nepal and France: Keshav Malla
Romania: Adrian Sandu
Sweden: Bo Cronqvist and Elizabeth Tyler (UK and Sweden)
Ukraine: Ruslan Agirba
USA, Hawaii: Benson Seto
www.bestnetart.com
Mr Magnus Segercrantz
Bestnetart partnership
+358 46 8504045
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook