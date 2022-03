Art print "Leda in Flames" by Ruslan Agirba Art print "Wikings" by Ruslan Agirba Art print "Revenge of Sirens" by Ruslan Agirba

Support Ukraine and support the Ukrainian artist Ruslan Agirba. A big selection of quality art prints available for sale.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, March 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ukrainian people need all the help we can give them. Bestnetart Artgallery is an Artgallery specializing in small size limited edition art-prints by contemporary artists from all around the world and we have one Ukrainian artists in our team, Ruslan Agirba . By buying the art by Ruslan Agirba you help the artist to survive and rebuild his country.Ruslan Agirba from Ukraine is a perfect representative of the excellent graphic arts craftsmanship that prevails in East Europe. His etchings are very well executed, and the motives are interesting, often with an erotic and sexual hint. Ruslan Agirba said some years back that; "The most interesting and noticeable events take place and will always take place in the name of love or because of it". Unfortunately, he was wrong, but we must hope that he will be right some day in the future. Mr Agirba is born 1957 and has participated in hundreds of exhibitions and won more than 30 awards.Prices wary between 49 and 150 euro.Have a look at the beautiful and interesting art by Ruslan Agirba.Lovely and varied art, all available at bestnetart.com wherever you are. The art is delivered unframed for easy and safe delivery. Art prints are very affordable and a great addition to any home.Bestnetart.com is an on-line Artgallery specializing in limited edition art prints by contemporary artists from all around the world. We have art from more than 20 countries and cultures spanning from Hawaii and Nepal to Mexico and many countries in Europe. We are always welcoming new artists to join the team of Bestnetart artists. At the moment the artists by country are:Belarus: Gennady VialBulgaria: Hristo Kerin, Dimo Kolibarov, Peter VelikovEstonia: Aavo Ermel, MildebergiusFinland: Maarit Kontiainen, Kristiina Lehtonen, Heli Mäkinen, Raili Tala, Juha TammenpääFrance: Alain SoucasseGermany: Erhard Beitz. Norbert SalzwedelGreece and Sweden: George KrallisHolland: Harry Agema, Rolf WeijburgIsrael: Korinna JanssenJapan: Noriaki KondohMexico: Alonso de Alba BessonnierNepal and France: Keshav MallaRomania: Adrian SanduSweden: Bo Cronqvist and Elizabeth Tyler (UK and Sweden)Ukraine: Ruslan AgirbaUSA, Hawaii: Benson Seto