Economist and Expert Witness Dr. Philip J. Cross of Kenyon Consulting LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Dr. Philip Cross is the founder of Kenyon Consulting LLC, where he provides economic and statistical consulting services to law firms, businesses, non-profits and government agencies.

Dr. Cross has considerable experience with class actions and antitrust cases as well as general consulting for businesses and governments. His consulting experience in litigation includes preparing expert reports and testifying in class actions, antitrust matters, lost profits in breach of contract matters and lost wages in wrongful termination and wrongful death matters.

Dr. Cross specializes in econometrics, which combines statistical analysis with economic theory to draw inferences about economic outcomes. Dr. Cross has worked on a wide range of litigation matters both on the plaintiff side and the defense side. He says both sides are happy to retain him because they know he will deliver unbiased, scientifically-grounded economic and statistical analysis.

“There is a lot of mathematics and statistics involved in economics, and I like that stuff,” says Dr. Cross. “I'm a bit of a nerd. I like crunching numbers.”

Unlike the economists one might see on cable news, who are typically macroeconomists, Dr. Cross is a microeconomist; he doesn’t study the economics of large entities like countries, but rather the economics of small entities, like workers or customers or firms.

In a wrongful termination lawsuit, for instance, Dr. Cross’s job is to calculate how the worker’s future wages are impacted by the alleged wrongful termination.

“Microeconomics is grounded in facts,” explains Dr. Cross. “There are economic experts who, unfortunately, may manipulate data to give the client the number that they want. That's not how I operate. You could get a better number from one of these other experts, but at the expense of a robust, defensible, scientifically-grounded analysis backing up the number.”

Originally from Australia, Dr. Cross has spent 20 years as an economist in academia, government and consulting.

Prior to launching Kenyon Consulting, Dr. Cross taught in the Economics Department at Georgetown University.

“Some of the analysis that I do can be a little bit high tech, and one of the skills of being an expert witness is breaking down technical concepts in a way that a lay audience can understand,” says Dr. Cross. “When I taught at Georgetown, some of my students caught on pretty quickly while others struggled a little bit with certain concepts. It was my job to teach them all, regardless of their natural aptitude. So when I testify in front of a judge or a jury, I draw on my experience teaching college students, finding the right level of detail to explain what I'm saying in a way for to understand.”

