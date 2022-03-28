Christina J. Ansted and Rapid Commercialization Partners, Inc. Leading Commercialization Strategies for BioTech
My interview with Christina J. Ansted of Rapid Commercialization Partners was incredible. They are doing such amazing work, and it was fascinating to speak to such an authority on the field.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Christina J. Ansted, Founder and CEO of Rapid Commercialization Partners for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Christina J. Ansted joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Rapid Commercialization Partners
Building an elite commercial organization takes time and investment. An RCP engagement provides a fully operational, multidisciplinary team of seasoned commercial executives from day 1, who understand the critical factors that drive performance and have a proven ability to achieve results.
We operate as an extension of our client's organization providing comprehensive, cross-functional commercial expertise and implementation, in addition to an extensive network of strategic alliances that serve our clients seamlessly during any engagement.
Our approach drives value by enabling our clients to continue organizational growth and expansion while simultaneously preparing for commercialization - eliminating time lost due to ramp-up and reducing the learning curve for new and/or existing commercial hires by providing an elevated platform from which to achieve future commercial success.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Christina J. Ansted was amazing. The success of Rapid Commercialization Partners is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Christina J. Ansted on the video series.
