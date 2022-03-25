BRIDAL ARMOUR COMES TO THE TAVERN
The Bride Armour gown - a symbolic representation of how a woman going into a marriage needs to protect herself from her intimate partner.
“Brothers we can’t let this continue.” Shocking statistics of women and IPV (Intimate Partner Violence)
Women are more likely to be abused, raped, by their long-term partners, than anyone else. Brothers, we can't let this continue.”JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Bride Armour’ gown, which created a wave of attention late last year, made an appearance at a tavern in Alexandra, Johannesburg, recently. Men came for a drink but left with a message that could change their lives, and their partners’, forever.
— Zizipho Mtwesi
Held ahead of Human Rights Day, the appearance of Bride Armour at the Executive Bottle Store in Alex, forms part of ongoing outreach efforts to stem intimate partner violence by the #NoExcuse movement.
The gown – informed by survivors’ real stories of abuse – is symbolic of the fact that 1 in 3 women are subject to violence and abuse from their intimate partners. Men who they should least expect it from.
At the tavern, a model wearing the Bride Armour gown walked amongst patrons before an interactive address by Zizipho Mtwesi and Craig Wilkinson from the Father A Nation organization.
"The sad reality in South Africa, is that many marriages end in tragedy. For many women, marriage is not a fairy-tale. Her life becomes a nightmare. That's why we're here today, to talk openly, honestly, about Intimate Partner Violence. Women are more likely to be abused, raped, by their long-term partners, than anyone else. Brothers, we can't let this continue,” said Zizipho Mtwesi.
In partnership with Carling Black Label, the Bride Armour gown is a collaboration between the country’s largest GBV counselling centre, Lifeline South Africa, and one of the country’s foremost bridal wear designers, Suzaan Heyns. The dress makes use of unusual materials such as Kevlar and fireproof elements because the testimonies of the survivors tell of shootings, stabbings and being set on fire. All the stories of the survivors are hand woven into the 50 meters of the train to symbolise that while life moves on the scars will follow these women for life.
“Carling Black Label is committed to changing behaviour and perceptions around gender violence. The tragic reality is that Intimate Partner Violence is the most prevalent kind of GBV. This a gown we wished we never had to make but we hope it draws attention to marriage-based violence and will help bring about positive change,” says Sanelisiwe Tshangana, Brand Manager: Carling Black Label.
Partnering with change.org, South Africans are encouraged to sign a petition which will add a line to all vows in South Africa: ‘I vow to love, protect and never abuse.’ The vow has been printed on Carling Black Label cans as a constant reminder of this commitment. With government and church support, the intention is that the vow will be added to civil marriage ceremonies.
Carling Black Label's #NoExcuse campaign is petitioning the Department of Home Affairs to amend the wedding vows/wedding formulas currently being used in their offices and by marriage officers to include an acknowledgement from the Groom "To love, protect and NEVER ABUSE" his Bride.
