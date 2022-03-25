Submit Release
Dr. Kelli Ward, Chair of the Arizona Republican Party, endorses Kerry McQuisten for Oregon governor

Dr. Kelli Ward formally endorsed Kerry McQuisten at an event in Oregon this week.

Kerry is a warrior for our freedoms, and I have full confidence in her ability to tackle the hard issues faced by Oregonians, including election integrity.”
— Dr. Kelli Ward

BAKER CITY, OR, USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last night from the Tumwater Ballroom in Oregon City, President Donald Trump’s “First Lady of Election Integrity,” Kelli Ward, formally endorsed Kerry McQuisten for governor.

“I’m proud to endorse my fellow patriot, Kerry McQuisten, for governor,” says Ward. “Kerry is a warrior for our freedoms, and I have full confidence in her ability to tackle the hard issues faced by Oregonians, including election integrity.”

Ward, a former Arizona state senator, now serves as chair of the Arizona Republican Party. She is a speaker, author and physician.

McQuisten, 49, was raised on a cattle ranch in Baker County. She graduated from Willamette University in Salem, and has lived and worked around the world. She garnered national media attention as mayor for authoring her city’s resolution against Governor Kate Brown’s lockdown mandates, and creating a network of elected officials in all corners of Oregon who then did the same. She is also a former business development and marketing executive who founded her own publishing house in Baker City in 2007.

“I’m thrilled to have Kelli’s support and encouragement,” says McQuisten. “Election integrity is an issue high on my priority list. Without fair and honest elections, we risk the loss of our Republic.”

If elected, McQuisten would become Oregon’s first female Republican governor, and the first governor from eastern Oregon since the 1950s.

Additional information can be found at the candidate’s web site: www.KerryMcQuisten.com.

info@kerrymcquisten.com
Kerry McQuisten for Oregon
Kerry McQuisten for Oregon

