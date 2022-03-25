Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on March 24 and 25

MARYLAND, March 25 - Supplemental Appropriation #22-56 to the FY22 Operating Budget Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) COVID-19 Emergency Response, $69,691,000

Review: The joint GO and HHS Committee will review a more than $69.6 million supplemental appropriation to DHHS for COVID-19 pandemic emergency expenses and expenses related to the response to the Rock Creek flood. The ongoing global pandemic requires the County to respond quickly to the public health needs of county residents as well as related emergency services, such as modifying procedures for emergency shelter.

DHHS has incurred costs that were not included in their FY22 approved budget, and a supplemental appropriation is required to recognize these expenditures. In addition to costs related to the pandemic, $100,000 is included in this supplemental for emergency response to the Rock Creek flood. The County is pursing FEMA reimbursement for all costs to the extent that those costs are eligible for reimbursement.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Raymond Crowel, director, DHHS; Vicky Buckland, chief operating officer, DHHS; Jason Rundell, DHHS; Josh Watters, Office of Management and Budget (OMB); David Gottesman, OMB; Lindsay Lucas, OMB.