CHILDREN TO LEADERS INC. HOST FUNDRAISER DETROIT CELEBRITY AND YOUTH BASKETBALL GAME AT THE PISTONS’ PRACTICE FACILITY

Sometimes kids just need a little help and guidance to become the future leaders of tomorrow.” — Carisha Bea, Founder of Children To Leaders Inc.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-profit organization Children To Leaders Inc. is fundraising during The 6th Annual Skills and Drills Celebrity and Youth Basketball Game inside the Detroit Pistons Practice Facility Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm EST. Their goal is to raise $30 thousand dollars to purchase vehicles to give free rides to Children To Leaders Inc. inner-city youth without access to transportation to and from school, jobs, events, and extracurricular programs. Guests slated to attend are Semaj Lesley (Mega influencer), Rocky Bad (American rapper),

Ray Simpson (Director of community relations for the office of Mary Sheffield), Nylonkeies (American R&B recording artist), DMQ (American rapper), and Martell D. Bivings (Detroit Economic Growth Corporation District 4 business liaison).

Sixteen students from the Metro Detroit School District—Melvindale, Chandler Park Edison, and University Preparational for Science and Math High schools—will team up with four celebrities for a basketball game. Winners take home bragging rights and trophies, while participants will receive medals and certificates of appreciation. The event will also include networking, giveaways, recreational activities, and live performances. Children To Leaders Inc. & Thirty6Vision are sponsoring every student that takes part in the Fundraiser game to attend the “Children Outing” Detroit Pistons Game on March 31, 2022, at the Little Caesars Arena. They will also shoot a basket on the court and receive Detroit Pistons’ gifts.

Carisha Bea PKA Black Barbie has worked with the Detroit Pistons, Icewear Vezzo, Andre Drummond, Sada Baby, Helluva, iHeart Radio, and WJLB. Bea is a community leader, mentor, and activist for women’s empowerment. As the Founder of Prestigious Dolls, she focuses on mentorship, women empowerment, building self-esteem, and redefining what beauty is for young ladies from ages 5 to 25 years old. Bea also founded the non-profit organization of Children To Leaders Inc. with her mom Leslie Ford. The foundation focuses on children ages 12 to 18 years old, partnering with corporate brands, executives, and entrepreneurs to create platforms, outlets, and resources for the community in the Metro Detroit area. Their goal is to bridge the success gap for young leaders who experience adversity in the inner city. “Sometimes kids just need a little help and guidance to become the future leaders of tomorrow,” said Bea.

Thirty6Vision Studios (iHeartRadio, Views Bar & Grill, Boosie Badazz, Icewear Vezzo, and Tee Grizzley) is a 7-set photography and videography studio known as a one-stop-shop for complete on-brand visuals, coloring, editing, set designs, strategy, and treatments. Thirty6 also services music videos, weddings, commercials, event space, and photo booth rentals.

